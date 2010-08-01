pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:43 PM #1
    firemedic343
    firemedic343 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    New Mexico
    Age
    30
    Posts
    4

    95 750ss wont crank

    I've searched and searched and can't seem to find a good answer. I have a 1995 750ss, it was running fine last year before I put it away for the winter. I am marginally mechanically inclined, so my rule outs make sense in my head, please tell me if they don't! About a month ago I went to put my ski on the water for the first time this season and found it wouldn't start. Pulled everything apart and found the starter solenoid appeared corroded. I don't know how it got that way as I pull the battery after every time out. I replaced the starter solenoid and now I can't get it to even crank. I have a brand new battery. If I jump the posts on the solenoid it will turn over, which seems to eliminate the starter. I put power to the yellow/red wire (start/stop switch?) and it will crank sometimes. I have the ski grounded in the same place as everything else in that box. I can only find one fuse on the whole ski and that is fine. I cant seem to figure out a way to test the start/stop switch. I have a voltmeter, but can't seem to figure out where to try and ohm it out. Maybe a switch issue? Or a ground issue? Something even bigger? Any help is appreciated!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:07 PM #2
    firemedic343
    firemedic343 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    New Mexico
    Age
    30
    Posts
    4

    Re: 95 750ss wont crank

    Edit: So I found the fuse had blown after I checked it. I replaced the fuse and it cranks everytime I put power to the yellow/red wire off the solenoid. So I'm guessing even more this is pointing to the start/stop switch being bad? Any other pointers would be helpful before I start replacing things.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 