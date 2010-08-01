Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 750ss wont crank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2015 Location New Mexico Age 30 Posts 4 95 750ss wont crank I've searched and searched and can't seem to find a good answer. I have a 1995 750ss, it was running fine last year before I put it away for the winter. I am marginally mechanically inclined, so my rule outs make sense in my head, please tell me if they don't! About a month ago I went to put my ski on the water for the first time this season and found it wouldn't start. Pulled everything apart and found the starter solenoid appeared corroded. I don't know how it got that way as I pull the battery after every time out. I replaced the starter solenoid and now I can't get it to even crank. I have a brand new battery. If I jump the posts on the solenoid it will turn over, which seems to eliminate the starter. I put power to the yellow/red wire (start/stop switch?) and it will crank sometimes. I have the ski grounded in the same place as everything else in that box. I can only find one fuse on the whole ski and that is fine. I cant seem to figure out a way to test the start/stop switch. I have a voltmeter, but can't seem to figure out where to try and ohm it out. Maybe a switch issue? Or a ground issue? Something even bigger? Any help is appreciated!! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2015 Location New Mexico Age 30 Posts 4 Re: 95 750ss wont crank Edit: So I found the fuse had blown after I checked it. I replaced the fuse and it cranks everytime I put power to the yellow/red wire off the solenoid. So I'm guessing even more this is pointing to the start/stop switch being bad? Any other pointers would be helpful before I start replacing things. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post replies You may not post attachments

