pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Piston size

  1. Today, 07:09 PM #1
    mkoz
    mkoz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    calif
    Posts
    8

    Piston size

    Need to replace one piston in js440 ski. Piston miked at 70.56mm. Should I run new 70mm piston?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:13 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,336

    Re: Piston size

    A 70.50 I'd think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:23 PM #3
    mkoz
    mkoz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    calif
    Posts
    8

    Re: Piston size

    Thanks that makes sense. I also have stamped on top of piston D00D6. Does anyone know what that means. Wiseco piston or Kawasaki? Thanx
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 