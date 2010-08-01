Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Piston size #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2009 Location calif Posts 8 Piston size Need to replace one piston in js440 ski. Piston miked at 70.56mm. Should I run new 70mm piston? #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,336 Re: Piston size A 70.50 I'd think #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2009 Location calif Posts 8 Re: Piston size Thanks that makes sense. I also have stamped on top of piston D00D6. Does anyone know what that means. Wiseco piston or Kawasaki? Thanx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

