Thread: Piston size

Piston size
Need to replace one piston in js440 ski. Piston miked at 70.56mm. Should I run new 70mm piston?
Re: Piston size
Thanks that makes sense. I also have stamped on top of piston D00D6. Does anyone know what that means. Wiseco piston or Kawasaki? Thanx
