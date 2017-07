Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Zxi 1100 to 900 issues #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 93 Zxi 1100 to 900 issues I bought a zxi that was originally a 1100 then swapped to a 900.



It had been running but engine needed top end work.

I found that the they did not swap out the CDI.



He said he ran it for years that way. From what little info I found it it needs to be swapped. Anyone know why?



I am also questioning the stator and other parts.



Anyone have details?

