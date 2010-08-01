|
|
-
kawasaki 900 stx center piston burnt
can i use the same method by putting it in and oven and getting the old sleeve out or do i need to take it to a shop and have it done (have torches and press in shop )
98 Kawasaki 900 stx
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: kawasaki 900 stx center piston burnt
No, Kawasaki sleeves are cast into the cylinder, and have a cast iron ring
above the transfer ports that "keys" the cylinder in place.
I have seen a Kawasaki sleeved by boring out the liner until it was thin, then
they dropped in a really thin cylinder sleeve. The problem with it was all the
metal shavings that only came out after the engine ran.
Bill M.
MNC6 is a machinist, ask him.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules