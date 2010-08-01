pxctoday

  Today, 05:01 PM #1
    robin jentzen
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    gun barrel city,tx
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2

    kawasaki 900 stx center piston burnt

    can i use the same method by putting it in and oven and getting the old sleeve out or do i need to take it to a shop and have it done (have torches and press in shop )
    98 Kawasaki 900 stx
  Today, 05:34 PM #2
    wmazz
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,310
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: kawasaki 900 stx center piston burnt

    No, Kawasaki sleeves are cast into the cylinder, and have a cast iron ring
    above the transfer ports that "keys" the cylinder in place.

    I have seen a Kawasaki sleeved by boring out the liner until it was thin, then
    they dropped in a really thin cylinder sleeve. The problem with it was all the
    metal shavings that only came out after the engine ran.


    Bill M.

    MNC6 is a machinist, ask him.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


