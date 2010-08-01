Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: kawasaki 900 stx center piston burnt #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location gun barrel city,tx Age 59 Posts 2 kawasaki 900 stx center piston burnt can i use the same method by putting it in and oven and getting the old sleeve out or do i need to take it to a shop and have it done (have torches and press in shop )

98 Kawasaki 900 stx #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,310 Blog Entries 6 Re: kawasaki 900 stx center piston burnt No, Kawasaki sleeves are cast into the cylinder, and have a cast iron ring

above the transfer ports that "keys" the cylinder in place.



I have seen a Kawasaki sleeved by boring out the liner until it was thin, then

they dropped in a really thin cylinder sleeve. The problem with it was all the

metal shavings that only came out after the engine ran.





Bill M.



MNC6 is a machinist, ask him. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules