Kawasaki JS440 waterbox modification

Hello!!

I'm new here and this is my first post!

So, let's begin...

I have JS440 with full circle crankshaft, whole motor is just rebuilt, everything...

Jet is 1992., but as I know the full circle crank was only in older js440...

I had a leak in the waterbox, and as I took it out I opned it and take off the

"silencer" from the exhaust inside the waterbox. I herad that this is cheap method to simulate aftermarket waterbox.

Glassed it all together and put all inside the jet.

It fired in first try, but, the motor started to pick up speed.

It was running like i opened the throtle a bit, on 1/4 of full throtle.

I shut it down with stop swich normaly.

I could calm the motor down if I pull the choke a little bit.

The throttle cable isnt stuck. Butterfly closses and opens normaly.

I pulled out the idle screw so when I fall the jet shuts down.

So the idle screw isnt a problem.

Before the modification of the waterbox it was fine, just had'nt have power because of the smoke under the hood.

This hapened last day of my vacation so I did not have time to

inspect what is wrong...

So my question is:

Do I have an air leak??

Do I have to tune the carb on lower screw?

Thanks in advance for the answers and help!



Best regards from Croatia,

