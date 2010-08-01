Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 85' JS 550 Aluminum Driveshaft Question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Olalla, WA Posts 242 85' JS 550 Aluminum Driveshaft Question Seen these on Ebay, seller is Parks-Performance. Would like to try it out, but not sure what's all involved for installing it. Is this a plug and play or do you need modifications? Has anyone written up a build or how to on this that I'm not finding?



I seen older posts where a SX pump or housing needs to be utilized...or something to the tune of the stock JS 550's not having the correct housing to fit these. I could be way off as it was hard to follow and not necessarily cut and dry for what I am asking. JS 550 85'

JS 550 87'

SX 300 91'

X2 89'

SL 650 Triple 92' Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules