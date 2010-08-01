Seen these on Ebay, seller is Parks-Performance. Would like to try it out, but not sure what's all involved for installing it. Is this a plug and play or do you need modifications? Has anyone written up a build or how to on this that I'm not finding?
I seen older posts where a SX pump or housing needs to be utilized...or something to the tune of the stock JS 550's not having the correct housing to fit these. I could be way off as it was hard to follow and not necessarily cut and dry for what I am asking.