Waverunner VX Cruiser full of water - too much weight? Okay, I know there have been other posts on waverunners taking on water, but none of them seem to apply to my situation. Here's a recap of what happened:



I had my 09 VX Cruiser in the water at my cottage for a couple weeks without any issues. One morning my brother and his wife took there kids out for a kneeboard. An hour later I went out to it and noticed the swim platform was almost underwater. Took off the seat to find the engine 3/4 underwater. I quickly paddled it over to the trailer (luckily only 30' away) and pulled it out. There weren't any obvious places where the water was coming back out so I took out the plugs to drain it and let it dry out good. Didn't appear to do any damage other than a wet air filter.



After it dried out I put it back in and let it sit, no leaks. Took it for an aggressive drive, no leaks. Let it sit over night, no leaks. The next day I took my kids for a tube ride, still no leaks.



Heres my question... my brother and his wife probably have a combined weight pushing 450lbs and they towed their kids (one at a time) weighing 60lbs. They would have been at half throttle pushing water, not likely on a plane. Could this just have been too much weight? If so, how did the water get in? Or is it possible the bilge pump was clogged? If so is it normal for that much water to come in?



On another note, what do you recommend for air filters? Stock? Riva? R&D? K&M?



