Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mystery SJ Motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Connecticut Age 22 Posts 1 Mystery SJ Motor Hi all, my name is Eric and i'm new to this forum. I'm new to PWC's as well. However I am not new to engines in general. I have good enough engine knowledge and experience to understand how things work.



Here's the deal.... 2002 SJ turns over strong but won't even sputter... Check the spark... seems like strong blue spark... pour fuel directly into carb... wont even sputter... wait 8 hours... hit starter button, WHAM, she fires up and idles well... bring her to the lake... starts, rides, revs, RIPS just as my friend's 2013 SJ does... she dies after 10min of riding... repeat symptoms of yesterday... still hasn't started.



SUMMARY... good spark, strong cranking, is capable of running and riding fast without bogging or coughing, won't start. I have checked the spark multiple times to see if it is lost. It is always sparking.



Yes i disconnected the stop switch to see if that was the problem... no difference.

