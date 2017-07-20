pxctoday

  Today, 08:01 AM
    dan144k
    550sx vane impeller, picture of damage, ?still useable?

    I have a 550sx with some chunks missing in the vane.
    Is it still usable?
    Is it fixable?

    Asking because I have seen some used units for sale also missing pieces.
