|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
550sx vane impeller, picture of damage, ?still useable?
I have a 550sx with some chunks missing in the vane.
Is it still usable?
Is it fixable?
Asking because I have seen some used units for sale also missing pieces.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)
- dan144k
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules