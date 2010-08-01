pxctoday

  Today, 04:04 AM #1
    SOMDBlaster
    closed course buoy course...SOMD

    im setting up a closed course buoy course this weekend in piney point....
    if you want to ride bring your ski, and a helmet
  Today, 04:59 AM #2
    SOMDBlaster
    Re: closed course buoy course...SOMD

    im going to be setting the course on Friday....

    leave your couches at home
