Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 superjet 701 backfiring. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location bay city mi Age 33 Posts 29 1993 superjet 701 backfiring. stock ski back fires when you give it gas. havent had it on the water yet. starting hold choke crank 10 seconds hold choke 10 more seconds. then it idles when revved it picks up a little then back fires. It had a sticking bendix so I took off the flywheel and confirmed a good fly wheel key and stock timing. Im thinking reeds next? am I on the right track.





CORRECTION: It is a 94 or 95

