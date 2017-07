Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 vx 110 what's this connector for? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2009 Location manitoba Age 27 Posts 197 2006 vx 110 what's this connector for? Just re-installed the engine after rebuilding and can not figure out what this connector is for, or where it goes. It comes off the big harness that goes up to the coils/fuel injectors and looks like it would go somewhere between the head and the lift bracket.. I can't find anything I have missed hope someone can help me out Attached Images P_20170719_221928.jpg (1.96 MB, 2 views)

