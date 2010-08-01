Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1992 SuperJet Information #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Upstate, SC Posts 31 1992 SuperJet Information Hey guys. I'm looking at buying a 1992 SuperJet with a 1993 parts ski. Both skis are complete, but the parts ski has a bad top end and doesn't have a title.. thus a parts ski. Also comes with a double trailer, all at a price of $600.00.



The "good ski" has a clean hull and he says compression is around 150ish in both cylinders, but i haven't had a chance to test. They both have been sitting for around two years and do not currently run (I'm sure the carbs need cleaned on the good ski and possibly other things). As i've always had Kawa skis, are there any specific issues with these skis or anything i should be looking for since its been sitting for a while? Also, what do you guys think of the price? I've always wanted a superjet and don't want to pass up on this one if its a good deal. Blue one is the ski with a title and good motor.



00b0b_jpCr6j94dYS_1200x900.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2007 Location Arkansas Posts 2,063 Re: 1992 SuperJet Information Where I live the "Parts ski" will bring 700 to a 1000$ and the blue one 1500$, dub trailer 500$.

