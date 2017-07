Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Difference in psi #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2010 Location Topeka, Kansas Age 38 Posts 124 Difference in psi Did a compression test today. 120 in rear and 140 in frint piston. Its over the 10% difference I keep reading about. Will it cause a problem if I keep riding it for the rest of the year? (Gonna rebuild in winter)

What kind of problem could I have if I ride like this?



Stock X2

1991 Kawi SC-SBN 44-Westcoast intake-K&N filter-Mariner pipe & head-Reed spacers 4286467-Reed stuffers-Dual cooling

Pre-mix-Fuel primer-Oil drain blocked off-Westcoast intake grate

(sold)87 JS550's all stock

