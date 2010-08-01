pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 09:12 PM #1
    dannyf
    dannyf is offline
    PWCToday Regular dannyf's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Location
    Miami
    Age
    25
    Posts
    51

    sea doo hx factory pipe ecwi solenoid

    Anyone got one?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:16 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    761

    Re: sea doo hx factory pipe ecwi solenoid

    Just the solenoid ? My buddy has the hole set up with the micro touch injection. He's in North Miami. Look in the for sale section. Or pm me. I'll give you his #
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:22 PM #3
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    3,058

    Re: sea doo hx factory pipe ecwi solenoid

    12v "normally off" or "normally closed" 1/8" NPT solenoid. They are very common in sprinkler systems and such.... Here is an example http://www.ebay.com/itm/1pc-2-Way-2-...MAAOSwT5tWQLjF

    Here we go even cheaper.... https://pulsar.ebay.com/plsr/clk/0/S...iQ%3D%3D%22%7D

    Well that one is for air but you get the point.
    Last edited by Matt Braley; Yesterday at 10:26 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 