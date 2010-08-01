|
sea doo hx factory pipe ecwi solenoid
Re: sea doo hx factory pipe ecwi solenoid
Just the solenoid ? My buddy has the hole set up with the micro touch injection. He's in North Miami. Look in the for sale section. Or pm me. I'll give you his #
Re: sea doo hx factory pipe ecwi solenoid
12v "normally off" or "normally closed" 1/8" NPT solenoid. They are very common in sprinkler systems and such.... Here is an example http://www.ebay.com/itm/1pc-2-Way-2-...MAAOSwT5tWQLjF
Here we go even cheaper.... https://pulsar.ebay.com/plsr/clk/0/S...iQ%3D%3D%22%7D
Well that one is for air but you get the point.
