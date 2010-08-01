Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: sea doo hx factory pipe ecwi solenoid #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Miami Age 25 Posts 51 sea doo hx factory pipe ecwi solenoid Anyone got one? #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 761 Re: sea doo hx factory pipe ecwi solenoid Just the solenoid ? My buddy has the hole set up with the micro touch injection. He's in North Miami. Look in the for sale section. Or pm me. I'll give you his # #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,058 Re: sea doo hx factory pipe ecwi solenoid 12v "normally off" or "normally closed" 1/8" NPT solenoid. They are very common in sprinkler systems and such.... Here is an example http://www.ebay.com/itm/1pc-2-Way-2-...MAAOSwT5tWQLjF



Here we go even cheaper.... https://pulsar.ebay.com/plsr/clk/0/S...iQ%3D%3D%22%7D



Well that one is for air but you get the point. Last edited by Matt Braley; Yesterday at 10:26 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules