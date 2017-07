Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mpem help on a 96 challenger 787 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2012 Location anderson Indiana Age 34 Posts 424 Mpem help on a 96 challenger 787 I'm not to familiar with jet boats at all hoping someone can help me out. Long story short I bought a 96 challenger with no spark. When you put the key in then it's one solid beep. It appears the mpem conversion has already been done. I was wondering if anyone knows what this came from from the wiring. There's no part number on the back. Also if anyone has done the conversion do you have a wiring diagram from it I've got a few stray wires. Thanks in advance Attached Images IMG_1889.JPG (2.48 MB, 0 views)

IMG_1889.JPG (2.48 MB, 0 views) IMG_1885.JPG (1.81 MB, 0 views)

IMG_1885.JPG (1.81 MB, 0 views) IMG_1884.JPG (1.69 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules