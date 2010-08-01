I am trying to determine where I am going to have my cylinders done.
I am concerned with sending them out and then being told there is too much damage or being charged for additional services or having to wait.


Locally, I was given a price of 100 per hole for a reputable automotive shop and $70 at an independent powersport shop. With a 3 cylinder that close to a $100 difference.

Anyone away of any shops in Mass or Conneticuit that charge a reasonable price and do good work?

The ski probably should be parted out so I need to keep the cost down