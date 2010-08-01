Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Top end machine work in Mass or CT. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 92 Top end machine work in Mass or CT. I am trying to determine where I am going to have my cylinders done.

I am concerned with sending them out and then being told there is too much damage or being charged for additional services or having to wait.





Locally, I was given a price of 100 per hole for a reputable automotive shop and $70 at an independent powersport shop. With a 3 cylinder that close to a $100 difference.



Anyone away of any shops in Mass or Conneticuit that charge a reasonable price and do good work?



The ski probably should be parted out so I need to keep the cost down Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules