|
|
-
Top end machine work in Mass or CT.
I am trying to determine where I am going to have my cylinders done.
I am concerned with sending them out and then being told there is too much damage or being charged for additional services or having to wait.
Locally, I was given a price of 100 per hole for a reputable automotive shop and $70 at an independent powersport shop. With a 3 cylinder that close to a $100 difference.
Anyone away of any shops in Mass or Conneticuit that charge a reasonable price and do good work?
The ski probably should be parted out so I need to keep the cost down
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules