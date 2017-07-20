Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha 760 electronics/stator #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2012 Location Tomball Texas Age 20 Posts 1,944 Yamaha 760 electronics/stator Ebox + stator, ebox looks mint inside. 150 shipped for all, can add in flywheel/cover if needed





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Facebook jetski market group: https://m.facebook.com/groups/809811469202373 #2 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2012 Location Tomball Texas Age 20 Posts 1,944 Re: Yamaha 760 electronics/stator





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Facebook jetski market group: https://m.facebook.com/groups/809811469202373 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) solyma Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules