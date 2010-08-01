Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Keithin 750 Carb Jet Location #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2006 Location orlando, fl Posts 124 Keithin 750 Carb Jet Location Keihin Carb.jpgI am having trouble tuning in an old boat I just bought. It's a mildly modified XI. I know the jets are supposed to be 135, 72 & 45. It is obvious where the main goes but the other two are the same size. The attachment from the Clymer manual is making me second guess myself. If you look at Figure 65 I have the main in location A obviously, the 72 in location B and the 45 in location C. If you read the text in 5B it says that B is the pilot jet and C is the intermediate jet. I'm pretty darn sure the way I have it is correct but I thought I would double check with others since I can't understand why I can't get this think tuned in correctly. Any help is appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

