Is this overpriced?
Looking to buy my first stand up jet ski. Was looking into the pole skis for a while but then I fell in love with the design of the x2. Going to be trying each to see what I like best. I happened to find a 1993 Kawasaki x2 that seems to be well taken care of but it's priced at $2000. Comes with the trailer and cover. Upgrades are:
West coast intake grate
Automatic bilge pump
Bullet steering column
New hydroturf seat
Pictures:
2017-07-19 17_29_57-Kawasaki x2 x-2 jetski - atvs, utvs, snowmobiles - by owner - vehicle automo.png2017-07-19 17_30_15-Kawasaki x2 x-2 jetski - atvs, utvs, snowmobiles - by owner - vehicle automo.png2017-07-19 17_30_31-Kawasaki x2 x-2 jetski - atvs, utvs, snowmobiles - by owner - vehicle automo.png
Have not started negotiating yet, I would like to know what a good price for everything would be. Thanks for all of the help!
Re: Is this overpriced?
That has a factory b-pipe in it. That alone is worth $400
and a UMI steering stem worth another $250
And that may be a 44sbn, i can only see the down pull bracket for the throttle cable tho
If you can get him down a few hundred it would be a solid deal
