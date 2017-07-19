pxctoday

  Today, 06:34 PM #1
    genuinity
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Dallas
    Age
    20
    Posts
    1

    Is this overpriced?

    Looking to buy my first stand up jet ski. Was looking into the pole skis for a while but then I fell in love with the design of the x2. Going to be trying each to see what I like best. I happened to find a 1993 Kawasaki x2 that seems to be well taken care of but it's priced at $2000. Comes with the trailer and cover. Upgrades are:

    West coast intake grate
    Automatic bilge pump
    Bullet steering column
    New hydroturf seat

    Pictures:
    2017-07-19 17_29_57-Kawasaki x2 x-2 jetski - atvs, utvs, snowmobiles - by owner - vehicle automo.png2017-07-19 17_30_15-Kawasaki x2 x-2 jetski - atvs, utvs, snowmobiles - by owner - vehicle automo.png2017-07-19 17_30_31-Kawasaki x2 x-2 jetski - atvs, utvs, snowmobiles - by owner - vehicle automo.png

    Have not started negotiating yet, I would like to know what a good price for everything would be. Thanks for all of the help!
    Last edited by genuinity; Today at 06:34 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 06:42 PM #2
    TMali
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,285

    Re: Is this overpriced?

    That has a factory b-pipe in it. That alone is worth $400

    and a UMI steering stem worth another $250

    And that may be a 44sbn, i can only see the down pull bracket for the throttle cable tho

    If you can get him down a few hundred it would be a solid deal
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
