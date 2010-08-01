|
|
-
YAMAHA Waverunner 3 1993 - hard to start - SOLUTIONS!
YAMAHA Waverunner 3 1993 - hard to start - SOLUTIONS!
We have been playing around now for quiet a while and would like to share some of our experience with the Yamaha Waverunners from the 90s.
So ... if you have problems starting the engine, the Yamaha's 2 stroke seem to tend to be having a fuel problem more than anything else:
- "rebuild" the carburator, dont waste time not doing it.
The rebuilding is mainly rebuilding the fuel pump which is somehow integrated in the carb
- replace all the fuel lines, its not hard and definitely worth it. Or at least blow air through all the lines also making sure
that the fuel selector (on-off-reserve) works and nothing is clogged.
- replace the fuel filter which is also the fuel/water seperator
- the little tube that goes from a lower engine part up to the carb needs to be in superb condition
Maybe someone can add additional infos and help.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The fuel system seems to be generally very sensitive, anyway the Jetski should start right up with no throttle and full choke
-Has someone experience about the necessity changing the fuel vent check valve?
-Should all fuel lines be hanging a bit lower in the hull to ensure enough fuel pressure being pumped when on low fuel?
Thanks
.axel
Last edited by borcherta; Today at 06:28 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules