pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:27 PM #1
    borcherta
    borcherta is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    ny
    Posts
    8

    YAMAHA Waverunner 3 1993 - hard to start - SOLUTIONS!

    YAMAHA Waverunner 3 1993 - hard to start - SOLUTIONS!


    We have been playing around now for quiet a while and would like to share some of our experience with the Yamaha Waverunners from the 90s.
    So ... if you have problems starting the engine, the Yamaha's 2 stroke seem to tend to be having a fuel problem more than anything else:

    - "rebuild" the carburator, dont waste time not doing it.
    The rebuilding is mainly rebuilding the fuel pump which is somehow integrated in the carb

    - replace all the fuel lines, its not hard and definitely worth it. Or at least blow air through all the lines also making sure
    that the fuel selector (on-off-reserve) works and nothing is clogged.

    - replace the fuel filter which is also the fuel/water seperator

    - the little tube that goes from a lower engine part up to the carb needs to be in superb condition

    Maybe someone can add additional infos and help.

    -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    The fuel system seems to be generally very sensitive, anyway the Jetski should start right up with no throttle and full choke




    -Has someone experience about the necessity changing the fuel vent check valve?

    -Should all fuel lines be hanging a bit lower in the hull to ensure enough fuel pressure being pumped when on low fuel?


    Thanks
    .axel
    Last edited by borcherta; Today at 06:28 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 