We have been playing around now for quiet a while and would like to share some of our experience with the Yamaha Waverunners from the 90s.

So ... if you have problems starting the engine, the Yamaha's 2 stroke seem to tend to be having a fuel problem more than anything else:



- "rebuild" the carburator, dont waste time not doing it.

The rebuilding is mainly rebuilding the fuel pump which is somehow integrated in the carb



- replace all the fuel lines, its not hard and definitely worth it. Or at least blow air through all the lines also making sure

that the fuel selector (on-off-reserve) works and nothing is clogged.



- replace the fuel filter which is also the fuel/water seperator



- the little tube that goes from a lower engine part up to the carb needs to be in superb condition



Maybe someone can add additional infos and help.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The fuel system seems to be generally very sensitive, anyway the Jetski should start right up with no throttle and full choke









-Has someone experience about the necessity changing the fuel vent check valve?



-Should all fuel lines be hanging a bit lower in the hull to ensure enough fuel pressure being pumped when on low fuel?





Thanks

