Sign of head gasket issue???
I feel as though I may have an issue with a leaking head gasket. I removed the head and found one cylinder (front) to be wet the other dry. I replaced the head gasket with a stock gasket and new o-rings. The ski ran better. But it still doesn't have the same snap. Now I notice this white film below the pisser. Is that a sign of head gasket leak?
IMG_4320.JPG
Re: Sign of head gasket issue???
Westcoast aftermarket head, w/ rubber o-rings. 650 motor.
