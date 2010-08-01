Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sign of head gasket issue??? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Connecticut Posts 100 Sign of head gasket issue??? I feel as though I may have an issue with a leaking head gasket. I removed the head and found one cylinder (front) to be wet the other dry. I replaced the head gasket with a stock gasket and new o-rings. The ski ran better. But it still doesn't have the same snap. Now I notice this white film below the pisser. Is that a sign of head gasket leak?

Westcoast aftermarket head, w/ rubber o-rings. 650 motor.

