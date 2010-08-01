Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Xl 1200 has no hole-shot. Sea Doos are beating up on me #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Tablerock Lake, MO Age 48 Posts 8 Yamaha Xl 1200 has no hole-shot. Sea Doos are beating up on me Rebuilt engine, carbs, etc. Ski runs just fine once up on plane, but no holeshot. My buddy's 2 sea doos jump me bad out of the hole. Like 150 feet bad. Once on plane I can keep up fine.

I had the common cavitation problems. So I installed:



R&D intake grate

Sealed pump shoe with 3m 5200



The cavitation got better as well as rough water hookup. But still had cavitation. So I installed:



Solas 12/18 prop.



No more cavitation. But this thing takes FOREVER to get up on plane and after installing prop I lost approximately 600 rpm up top but had the same top speed on GPS. So I



Richened low and high needles.



I gained almost 3 mph according to my GPS. But still a dog out of the hole. It just sits at approximately 5500 rpm until it starts to plane, then hauls the mail.

Compression is 125 on each cylinder, and the motor does not bog or stumble.



Does anyone know if a holeshot kit would help solve this annoying issue?

Any ideas from a Yami Guru? I will continue to ride it, but since I have been doing a lot of 3 up riding and would like to pull a tube, I NEED SOME HOLESHOT!



