pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 04:57 PM #1
    Jpheeze
    Jpheeze is online now
    PWCToday Guru Jpheeze's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    SoCal
    Posts
    435

    Protec yamaha superjet/waveblaster ride plate

    Protec yamaha superjet / waveblaster ride plate

    $110 shipped
    PayPal

    Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:49 PM #2
    Z28ricer
    Z28ricer is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Tampa,FL
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3

    Re: Protec yamaha superjet/waveblaster ride plate

    Is it for a superjet or for a waveblaster
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:02 PM #3
    Jpheeze
    Jpheeze is online now
    PWCToday Guru Jpheeze's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    SoCal
    Posts
    435

    Re: Protec yamaha superjet/waveblaster ride plate

    Superjet

    the tapatalk wont let me edit the original post. thanks for the heads up

    protec part number says its for a superjet

    Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
    Last edited by Jpheeze; Today at 06:09 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 