Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 92 and 94 SP trouble shooting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Mesa, AZ Age 28 Posts 16 92 and 94 SP trouble shooting Took my new to me skis to the lake over the weekend. Both start and idle no problem until I get them near the water (face palm) both suddenly develope an apparent fear of water when they get on the boat ramp.



The 94 does start with some effort and run, but struggles to get up to speed once on the water. I believe it might be a gummed up fuel selector but I am unsure. It's almost like a slipping clutch feeling as you go beyond half throttle. Is it just not getting enough fuel? Or could this be some kind of drive line issue?



In the case of the 92 it simply doesn't start as soon as it gets on the ramp. It's almost as tho it's getting no fuel/oil. No smoke, doesn't appear to fire at all just turns over.



Going to go thru the fuel lines on both, probably replace the lines and see if the selector/carbs need any work. Any other suggestions on what I might be missing? #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 51 Posts 661 Re: 92 and 94 SP trouble shooting Start with a compression test.When where the carbs rebuild last. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

