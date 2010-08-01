Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Polaris SLT 780 acts like in limp mode but I don't think it is. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2005 Location Enterprise, MS Posts 147 1997 Polaris SLT 780 acts like in limp mode but I don't think it is. 1997 SLT starts and runs perfectly on trailer. Hits 6900 rpm's. Put it in the water and it won't run over 4000rpms. It still runs smooth and idles fine. Things I've done. First off the fuel guage is working properly and I have a full tank of fuel so it shouldn't be in limp mode. I have replaced the fuel pump and all fuel lines. I've tried to remove the tan wire as mentioned in someone else's post to eliminate rev limiter but no change plus I'm not getting high rpms anyway. Compression is perfect and even across all 3 cylinders. Spark testers show nice strong spark on all 3 as well.

In my mind it seems to still not have enough fuel so maybe the carbs need to come off and cleaned (which looks to be a pain).

Any thoughts would be appreciated.... I'm ready to give up on this one.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules