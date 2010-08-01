pxctoday

  1. Today, 02:17 PM #1
    TrumanBurbank
    Buying a 2007 Sea Doo RXT 215 need info.

    Looking for some information on this ski. I am looking to buy one tonigh, and don't have much information on sea doo's.

    My previous boat was a 2004 polaris MSX 150 so that is what I am used to. How will the sea doo differ? Can I comfortably ride 2 up (I am a bigger guy 280lbs)?

    A quick google search tells me I should look at the supercharger for the ceramic washers. This ski has 99 hours and a fresh rebuild on the supercharger. What exactly do I need to look at in regards to the supercharger? Any other things I should be looking at?

    The hull also looks to be cracked, its the black tape in the picture. I called the guy and he said it is dock rash. Is this something I should run away from?

    The price is very reasonable I think.

    All info is appreciated.



    Capture.JPG
  2. Today, 04:10 PM #2
    Lee Taylor
    Re: Buying a 2007 Sea Doo RXT 215 need info.

    oh boy I could go on and on here. Lets divide it up just for fun. You have the trailer, the hull including motor mounts and impeller. The cooling system. The electrical system including harnesses and ECU. The starter. The oil system. The steering. The fuel system. The engine. There are SO many things that have to go right for us to be happy.

    If I were you the first thing that would get my negative attention is the LOW price. There is a reason(s) for the low price tag
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

