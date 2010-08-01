Looking for some information on this ski. I am looking to buy one tonigh, and don't have much information on sea doo's.
My previous boat was a 2004 polaris MSX 150 so that is what I am used to. How will the sea doo differ? Can I comfortably ride 2 up (I am a bigger guy 280lbs)?
A quick google search tells me I should look at the supercharger for the ceramic washers. This ski has 99 hours and a fresh rebuild on the supercharger. What exactly do I need to look at in regards to the supercharger? Any other things I should be looking at?
The hull also looks to be cracked, its the black tape in the picture. I called the guy and he said it is dock rash. Is this something I should run away from?
The price is very reasonable I think.
All info is appreciated.
