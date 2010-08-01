How are people handling the outer edge of the crank seals? Tearing down my engine has shown some corrosion and seal failures at the outer edge of the seals. Possibilities:
- Dry - Factory OEM method (?)
- Grease - Future tear down easy as "Dry". Should add a little extra protection (?)
- Case Sealant - Future tear down will require new seals (like getting it together and failing a pressure test).
- Lacquer Gasket Sealant - Future tear down will require new seals (like getting it together and failing a pressure test).
Bob