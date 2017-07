Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550/750 conversion parts upgrade #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Michigan Age 44 Posts 2,487 550/750 conversion parts upgrade I love the performance of my 550/750 conversion I built a few years back! The Rhaas pump kit and engine adaptor plate is awesome!! I'm looking for even more power lol!! Have any of you guys used or rode a ski with this R&D afterburner pump kit? I was thinking about getting one for my conversion. I know when I went from a OEM Seadoo 140 pump to a Skat Trak 6 vein big hub the performance and hook up was a lot better!! This is pretty much the same thing I believe. Attached Images $_58.jpg (31.6 KB, 6 views)

1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser

1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski

1997 Seadoo SPX---limited mod1996 Seadoo GSX--Cruiser1995 Kawasaki 550/750sx---Conversion ski #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location Chicago / Portage, MI Age 34 Posts 3,696 Re: 550/750 conversion parts upgrade I think there would only be an improvement. Give it a try and post back with how big of a difference it has made. We have on one of my brothers 1100 sxrs but never to my knowledge tried it back to back with and without. 1985 JS550/800 "Pretty Red": Newmiller ported SXR 800, SXR Mikunis, 650 PJS pipe, Rhaas 750 pump conv. w/ 11/17 Hooker [56.3mph gps]

2009 SJ: bone stock [45.6mph gps]

1998 SXI PRO: 800 Superstock, 3DR hull mods [TBD mph gps]

1987 WJ650: 6M6, JD Intake Grate, 17/20, 650sx cheater pipe [42.4mph gps]

1994 XiR: 820cc, SS porting, Novi 48mm, VForce 3, Advent, PJS side draft, 13/18 swirl [53.7mph gps]





