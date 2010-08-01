Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Best Glue for Kawasaki X2 650 Rubber Foot Tray End Pad? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 248 Best Glue for Kawasaki X2 650 Rubber Foot Tray End Pad? Does this look familiar?



s-l1600.jpg



I thought about also posting a picture of the abrasions on my left knee from mounting the ski without it...



Anyway, to save on Band-Aids, I bought this for my wife's 1988 650cm X2.



What is the best glue to install it? Last edited by E350; Today at 11:53 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,424 Re: Best Glue for Kawasaki X2 650 Rubber Foot Tray End Pad? I use DAP contact cement, red label can. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules