  1. Today, 11:52 AM #1
    E350
    Best Glue for Kawasaki X2 650 Rubber Foot Tray End Pad?

    Does this look familiar?

    s-l1600.jpg

    I thought about also posting a picture of the abrasions on my left knee from mounting the ski without it...

    Anyway, to save on Band-Aids, I bought this for my wife's 1988 650cm X2.

    What is the best glue to install it?
  2. Today, 12:17 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: Best Glue for Kawasaki X2 650 Rubber Foot Tray End Pad?

    I use DAP contact cement, red label can.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
