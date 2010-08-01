|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Best Glue for Kawasaki X2 650 Rubber Foot Tray End Pad?
Does this look familiar?
s-l1600.jpg
I thought about also posting a picture of the abrasions on my left knee from mounting the ski without it...
Anyway, to save on Band-Aids, I bought this for my wife's 1988 650cm X2.
What is the best glue to install it?
Last edited by E350; Today at 11:53 AM.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Best Glue for Kawasaki X2 650 Rubber Foot Tray End Pad?
I use DAP contact cement, red label can.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules