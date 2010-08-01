|
I dream skis
GP 1200 Triple Piped with all the goodies
https://miami.craigslist.org/mdc/boa...223285854.html
My brother is selling his 1998 GP 1200 that has all the goodies:
Factory Pipe Triple pipes
MSD Total Loss
UMI Steering
RIVA Billet Head (need to post compression figures)
R&D auto drop nozzle
Drop trim tabs
Beach House sponsons
Wamiltons carbon rear seat
Mag Pump (not sure what pitch impeller)
R&D ride plate and scoop grate
Odyssey Battery
Ski runs perfect and does not miss a beat in any throttle range
Ran 66 on GPS with a excellent handling set up for buoy course.
He is the second owner. Original owner bought it new in 98 lived in Orlando, FL and only rode in fresh water.
Might have seen the ocean once or twice back in the day.
We have only rode in fresh water in the passed 6 months of owning it.
Forgot to mention, he has extra 65U MSD Total Loss parts and another set of 65U triple pipes.
