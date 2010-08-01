Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: GP 1200 Triple Piped with all the goodies #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 758 GP 1200 Triple Piped with all the goodies https://miami.craigslist.org/mdc/boa...223285854.html



My brother is selling his 1998 GP 1200 that has all the goodies:



Factory Pipe Triple pipes

MSD Total Loss

UMI Steering

RIVA Billet Head (need to post compression figures)

R&D auto drop nozzle

Drop trim tabs

Beach House sponsons

Wamiltons carbon rear seat

Mag Pump (not sure what pitch impeller)

R&D ride plate and scoop grate

Odyssey Battery

Ski runs perfect and does not miss a beat in any throttle range

Ran 66 on GPS with a excellent handling set up for buoy course.





He is the second owner. Original owner bought it new in 98 lived in Orlando, FL and only rode in fresh water.

Might have seen the ocean once or twice back in the day.

