  Today, 09:23 AM #1
    2strokesmoke
    GP 1200 Triple Piped with all the goodies

    https://miami.craigslist.org/mdc/boa...223285854.html

    My brother is selling his 1998 GP 1200 that has all the goodies:

    Factory Pipe Triple pipes
    MSD Total Loss
    UMI Steering
    RIVA Billet Head (need to post compression figures)
    R&D auto drop nozzle
    Drop trim tabs
    Beach House sponsons
    Wamiltons carbon rear seat
    Mag Pump (not sure what pitch impeller)
    R&D ride plate and scoop grate
    Odyssey Battery
    Ski runs perfect and does not miss a beat in any throttle range
    Ran 66 on GPS with a excellent handling set up for buoy course.


    He is the second owner. Original owner bought it new in 98 lived in Orlando, FL and only rode in fresh water.
    Might have seen the ocean once or twice back in the day.
    We have only rode in fresh water in the passed 6 months of owning it.
  Today, 09:34 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    Re: GP 1200 Triple Piped with all the goodies

    Forgot to mention, he has extra 65U MSD Total Loss parts and another set of 65U triple pipes.
