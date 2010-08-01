Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Fuel System HELP!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Plymouth, MA Age 47 Posts 2 Fuel System HELP!! I recently rebuilt the top end and the carburetors on my 1999 Yamaha XL700. I used all oem replacement parts. The machine ran great for about 2 hours and then started running like it is choked and I can't get any rpm. While running on the water if I turn the gas off the engine starts to build RPM but then starves for gas. I pulled the carbs to confirm the needles are closing and that pop-off is good (~30 psi). Does anyone have an idea what might be causing this? Could the fuel pressure be too high, forcing fuel into the carbs or possibly the pulse too high?



Could this be ignition related?



Any thoughts or ideas are appreciated. Last edited by Jlwelsh30388; Today at 09:38 AM . #2 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2005 Location Denver, NC Age 29 Posts 1,737 Re: Fuel System HELP!! Popoff should be more like 50psi. #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 503 Re: Fuel System HELP!! If it ran good for two hours and now it doesn't, I would check the following right away:



-Cylinder Compression to make sure both Pistons are in good condition



-Replace Spark plugs in case they are fouled



-Empty fuel tank in case there is water in the bottom that may have been sucked into carbs after two hours of riding. Add fresh fuel and oil. Clean the fuel pick-up filters.



Were the two hours of great run time the first two hours of the new Top End? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Plymouth, MA Age 47 Posts 2 Re: Fuel System HELP!! Thanks for the input. I am going to check compression. Yes, the great run time were the first two hours on the new top end. I was running 50:1 in the tank and the oil injection is working. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Jlwelsh30388 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules