2000 SeaDoo GTX Millenium Carb Rebuild Hey Guys,



Been a while since I last posted....I have a 2000 GTX with the 951 engine....dual carbs....my ski has been sitting for a while unused and winterized... Finally had a chance to use it after a couple of years, so put in a new battery and cranked it up....smoked like a chimney....and had a clogged pisser...so brought it to the shop to have a once over. Guy changed the plugs, cleaned out the clogged pisser....and said it ran fine on the trailer. He didn't water test it, but told me to get it on the water and run it to see if I had any issues... If it ran fine, then all good, otherwise he said the carbs would need to be rebuilt. He gave me an estimate of 850$ to rebuild...which I think is pretty high...any thoughts? Mikuni(sp) dual carbs....Total of 11 hrs on the ski....



Thanks for any help...

Como84 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,947 Re: 2000 SeaDoo GTX Millenium Carb Rebuild Seems pretty pricey for just rebuilding two carbs...



The Mikuni parts kit is about $50 each. So $100 in parts. If labor is $90/hr. and he charges 2 hrs. of labor. The total cost with parts & labor is $280-$300(estimating the hourly rate and time).



Does his quote only include the rebuild of the carbs? If so. Look elsewhere for the work or get a detailed invoice with the breakdown of the costs.



There are members here that have service shops and can do that work for you.



I'm not one of those members or have a service Shop. But I wouldn't pay 850 bones for something I normally do myself...





