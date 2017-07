Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 91 SN 701 62t Superjet...good deal? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location Rancho Cucamonga, So. Cal./Louisville, KY Age 25 Posts 113 91 SN 701 62t Superjet...good deal? This was for sale in my area, I have a SN superjet now with a 701 and I love it but I bought it a while back, is this a fair deal? wants 2500



from ad:

"1991 Yamaha Superjet 701 62T

Brand new top end -- 0 hours

Runs great

Custom paint

Factory B pipe

Tubbies

Dual carbs

Bilge pump

Straight bars

Stainless impeller

Intake grate

Ride plate

New Hydroturf

AZ title in hand"

