|
|
-
New to PWC Today
New to this forum, don't have a ski. WTB a Sea Doo Bombardier Explorer RIB. Needs to be in Western US so I can pick it up or have it shipped reasonably.
That said there's a cheap one in NJ that I was going to let folks on here know about. Doesn't seem like I should put it in classifieds, as I'm not selling. Suggestions on where to post it interested people can find it?
Thanks,
PDXTL
Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules