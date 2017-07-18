|
Yamaha GP760 Part Out
Parting out a yellow 1997 GP760. Front carb went lean and burned the front piston. Otherwise the rest is good. I'm keeping the bottom end, intake and carbs for myself - and maybe the cylinder too. Otherwise everything else is for sale. Freshwater only ski.
I'm going to be very busy and out of town until Monday, so Monday night is the soonest I will be starting to pull it apart and take pictures. In the meantime feel free to post what parts you want, and I will start posting pictures and prices as soon as I can. I take paypal.
Re: Yamaha GP760 Part Out
20170718_215458.jpg20170718_215439.jpg
Got a nice OEM vacu-hold cover with this GP. A bit dirty, but a run through the washing machine would have it looking near-new again. Feel free to make an offer on the cover before I list it on eBay.
