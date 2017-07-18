Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha GP760 Part Out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,445 Blog Entries 5 Yamaha GP760 Part Out Parting out a yellow 1997 GP760. Front carb went lean and burned the front piston. Otherwise the rest is good. I'm keeping the bottom end, intake and carbs for myself - and maybe the cylinder too. Otherwise everything else is for sale. Freshwater only ski.



I'm going to be very busy and out of town until Monday, so Monday night is the soonest I will be starting to pull it apart and take pictures. In the meantime feel free to post what parts you want, and I will start posting pictures and prices as soon as I can. I take paypal.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,445 Blog Entries 5 Re: Yamaha GP760 Part Out 20170718_215458.jpg20170718_215439.jpg



Got a nice OEM vacu-hold cover with this GP. A bit dirty, but a run through the washing machine would have it looking near-new again. Feel free to make an offer on the cover before I list it on eBay.



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules