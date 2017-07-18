pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 10:20 PM #1
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    48
    Posts
    8,445
    Blog Entries
    5

    Yamaha GP760 Part Out

    Parting out a yellow 1997 GP760. Front carb went lean and burned the front piston. Otherwise the rest is good. I'm keeping the bottom end, intake and carbs for myself - and maybe the cylinder too. Otherwise everything else is for sale. Freshwater only ski.

    I'm going to be very busy and out of town until Monday, so Monday night is the soonest I will be starting to pull it apart and take pictures. In the meantime feel free to post what parts you want, and I will start posting pictures and prices as soon as I can. I take paypal.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:00 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    48
    Posts
    8,445
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Yamaha GP760 Part Out

    20170718_215458.jpg20170718_215439.jpg

    Got a nice OEM vacu-hold cover with this GP. A bit dirty, but a run through the washing machine would have it looking near-new again. Feel free to make an offer on the cover before I list it on eBay.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 