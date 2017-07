Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vintage 1974 Honda st90 street legal for ski. Northeast #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2009 Location RI Age 29 Posts 201 Vintage 1974 Honda st90 street legal for ski. Northeast Looking to get back on a ski. Want to swap for the st90. Lots of new parts. Wheel bearings, brakes, chain, sprockets, seat.. run good toots my fat *** around. Registered in RI so I can provide bill of sale and registration. Looking for a kawi sc, waveblaster 2, sea doo xp pre 97, gsx, spx, maybe even an x2 or blaster try me. I'll drive let's keep it in the northeast. Ri, ct, mass, maybe ny, nh, me, vt Attached Images 20170511_124111.jpg (3.93 MB, 1 views)

88 x2 hopefully not stock for long

