Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ZXI part out or repair? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 91 ZXI part out or repair? The top end of my 900 is scored on the number 1 cylinder. It looks like it will be about $150 at the machine shop, $250 on pistions and then $50 to $100 for the carb rebuild kits. So, $500 if I get lucky.



Any guesses on the value if parted out? The hull has been repainted but is solid, pump looks good, seat is good, trim works and the electronics seemed fine. Last edited by kaw550; Today at 09:23 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 60 Re: ZXI part out or repair? I paid $600 for my '98 1100 with a trailer earlier this year in mass. Mine wasn't running but the engine wasn't grenaded either. Now it's running / ridiing Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules