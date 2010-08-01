|
ZXI part out or repair?
The top end of my 900 is scored on the number 1 cylinder. It looks like it will be about $150 at the machine shop, $250 on pistions and then $50 to $100 for the carb rebuild kits. So, $500 if I get lucky.
Any guesses on the value if parted out? The hull has been repainted but is solid, pump looks good, seat is good, trim works and the electronics seemed fine.
Re: ZXI part out or repair?
I paid $600 for my '98 1100 with a trailer earlier this year in mass. Mine wasn't running but the engine wasn't grenaded either. Now it's running / ridiing
