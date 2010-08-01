pxctoday

Thread: WTB: ocean pro

  1. Today, 07:40 PM #1
    Sxipro750
    Sxipro750 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Middletown NJ
    Age
    30
    Posts
    14

    WTB: ocean pro

    Looking for ocean pro F/A for CDK 40mm. Ocean pro quick steer plate for 650sx Flow control valve. TIA!
  2. Today, 07:49 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,325

    Re: WTB: ocean pro

    I have a less than pretty op keihin f/a 30$ or 2 for 50
  3. Today, 07:49 PM #3
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,325

    Re: WTB: ocean pro

    But I suggest a sBN 44 and adapter plate for manifold
