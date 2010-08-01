Thread: WTB: ocean pro

|
|
WTB: ocean pro
Looking for ocean pro F/A for CDK 40mm. Ocean pro quick steer plate for 650sx Flow control valve. TIA!
Top Dog
Re: WTB: ocean pro
I have a less than pretty op keihin f/a 30$ or 2 for 50
Top Dog
Re: WTB: ocean pro
But I suggest a sBN 44 and adapter plate for manifold
