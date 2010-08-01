Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB: ocean pro #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Middletown NJ Age 30 Posts 14 WTB: ocean pro Looking for ocean pro F/A for CDK 40mm. Ocean pro quick steer plate for 650sx Flow control valve. TIA! #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,325 Re: WTB: ocean pro I have a less than pretty op keihin f/a 30$ or 2 for 50 #3 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,325 Re: WTB: ocean pro But I suggest a sBN 44 and adapter plate for manifold Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules