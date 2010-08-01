pxctoday

  Today, 04:43 PM #1
    west coast 650 head gasket??

    hey guys i have a 87 x2 with a west coast high compression head and need a head gasket/ o-rings?? noticed a little steam coming from the pisser last ride. pipe didn't steam water when i splashed it and neither did the head but pisser defiantly had some steam coming out. basically my question is, is there a head gasket or o-ring? and where do i get them? thanks
  Today, 07:05 PM #2
    Re: west coast 650 head gasket??

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post4366104
  Today, 08:24 PM #3
    Re: west coast 650 head gasket??

    I have an ep650 head not s ep7500
