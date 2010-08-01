Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: west coast 650 head gasket?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location bristol vt Age 20 Posts 18 west coast 650 head gasket?? hey guys i have a 87 x2 with a west coast high compression head and need a head gasket/ o-rings?? noticed a little steam coming from the pisser last ride. pipe didn't steam water when i splashed it and neither did the head but pisser defiantly had some steam coming out. basically my question is, is there a head gasket or o-ring? and where do i get them? thanks #2 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2010 Location Far Away From You Age 53 Posts 1,773 Re: west coast 650 head gasket?? http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...=1#post4366104 ... See di46 drink. ..... See di46 drive. ..... Don't be a di46. ..... #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location bristol vt Age 20 Posts 18 Re: west coast 650 head gasket?? I have an ep650 head not s ep7500 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) gionta1327 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules