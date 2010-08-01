Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Restoring 94 SN 701. Electrical demons killing me! Please help! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2015 Location NC, PA Age 37 Posts 115 Restoring 94 SN 701. Electrical demons killing me! Please help! In the process of restoring a 94 701 SN. Tested old motor and had zero compression. Bought a new motor, swapped out stator/starter/carbs, all that stuff. Got everything back in the hull, all excited for a test fire, hit the start button and nothing happens. No clicks, hums, buzz, nothing.

Fuse Good.

Grounds good.

Jumped start solenoid and it starts.

Test continuity on red/brown leads from start stop, got tone when I hit the button.

Jumped red and brown on ebox side with a wire and get nothing.

Hook everything up normal, but remove the brown wire and the ground from starter solenoid, and introduce a secondary 12v. Starts right up.

When I tested continuity on ebox side of white connector, I immediately get tone. Is that normal?

