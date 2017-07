Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Ski runs for 15sec and shuts off ????? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2011 Location Osewgo NY Age 23 Posts 8 Ski runs for 15sec and shuts off ?????



I have a 1992 SeaDoo XP that starts everytime and runs for 15 secs and shuts off, like you pushed the stop button. starts right back up everytime and runs for 15 secs again..So I really don't think its fuel..Also pulled the plugs and there still wet. Changed the MPEM unit and still have the problem... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,177 Re: Ski runs for 15sec and shuts off ????? Replace your fuel lines and clean out the filters in the carbs, they will let enough fuel to flow and run as you deasribed.



The carb filter is sandwiched beneath the fuel pump, there is one in each carb. Last edited by BLRider; Today at 03:47 PM . Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



