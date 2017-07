Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx: ISO engine or rebuild #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2012 Location North Hudson, WI Posts 54 750sx: ISO engine or rebuild On the market for a 750sx small or big pin engine, or parts for a rebuild.

Just tore my engine out and there's a whole lot fried including crank, bottom case, cylinder, piston.



Looking to to get it on the water as soon as possible, let me know if you have any or have any leads



I have a really nice set of silver big pin cases. $110 shipped.

-92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

