Drop your motor pipe and ebox in and go. Come's ready to go otherwise. Has all seats, installed pump with stainless steel solas prop, scoop intake grate, ride plate, reverse bucket, joystick, throttle cable, 2017 interstate battery, fuel tank, fuel lines, water lines, and waterbox (I'll keep it if you don't want it and knock a few bucks off).

All these parts and installed and ready to go. Bolt in motor ebox and pipe and go. This is a fun 2 night project.

Oil tank is removed to run premix.





Current 2018 registration and bill of sale included.