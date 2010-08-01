Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jettribe "Best of the West" Lake Perris Season Finals Rd 7 & 8 August 12 & 13 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 706 Jettribe "Best of the West" Lake Perris Season Finals Rd 7 & 8 August 12 & 13 The Jettribe "Best of the West" Series

Rounds 7 & 8, August 12 & 13, 2017



The Lake Perris Season Finals

Presented by:

Jettrim, JetLift, Hydro-Turf,

Jet Re-Nu, Hot Products, Bomber Eyewear, C57 Racing Products, Skat-Trak, Oakley, Kawasaki, Speed Energy, Pro Watercraft, IPD Graphics, JC Racing 3D Design Concepts,Works H20 Designs, Pro-Rider Magazine

Sail Cove, Lake Perris SRA

17801 Lake Perris Dr, Perris, CA 92571



There are two ways to pre-register for this race:



1.) Please click on the Official Entry Form if paying by cash or check and fill it out and either: 1.)scan and email it back to rpmracingent@yahoo.com or 2.) mail it in before pre-registration deadline (Monday, July 31st), mail it to RPM RACING ENTERPRISES 1803 Morgan Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Reminder, payment is not required to be considered pre-registered, just the entry form. You can also email your info which must include: name, hometown, class(es), boat #, mfg, sponsors (note if no sponsor changes from previous races you can omit).



2.) To register online, via Paypal, please click on the link below:

(Note: Each round, Sat. & Sun. must be registered separately).



https://ww04.elbowspace.com/secure/20120410081012315878



Note: Pre-Registration discount ends Monday, July 31st!! All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class late fee. No late fee's will be charged if entry form is received prior to July 3rd if paying on-site!!



This is an IJSBA sanctioned event and a World Finals qualifiers. IJSBA memberships can be purchased on-site (preferred method to maximize license-12 mos. from date of purchase).



Note: This race is your last chance to to qualify for the IJSBA World Finals in October. Per the 2017 IJSBA Rulebook, You will need to participate in two (2) IJSBA Sanctioned events in 2017 to qualify to race the IJSBA World Finals. Each day is consider 1 event.



Hotels:

Holiday Inn Express Lake Perris - 24630 Sunnymead, Moreno Valley (951) 243-0075 Must say "RPM Lake Perris PWC Races to get racer rate. Ayres Hotel - 12631 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, (951) 571-4141 Must say "Perris Fairgrounds" to get discount rate.

Comfort Inn - 23330 Sunnymead, Moreno Valle , (951) 242-0699



Park Fee: $10/team paid to the State when you come through the gates.



CAMPING: Self Contained Camping (dry camping) is available on-site in the pit area with NO reservations needed - you will pay $25/night (reduced fee) to the park at the main gate when you arrive at the gate.

Please note, NO MOTORHOMES ON WATER SIDE OF PITS. Motorhomes can park in dirt lot adjacent to the beach, 1st come, 1st serve.



Full hook ups- Lake Perris State Park offers full hook ups however this is NOT in the pit area. It is approx. a 5 minute walk to the pits. Reservations need to be made by calling (951) 940-5600



Quagga Mussel Inspection:

No participating ski's/runabouts may be allowed on the water at Lake Perris if found to have been in the water of an infected lake 7 days prior to the race. So, please keep your ski's/boats out of any local lakes that are known to have Quagga mussels a week prior to this event.



Here's what the Park Rangers will be looking for:



*STANDING WATER OR ANY CONDENSATION in the hull- please make sure any and all standing water or any condensation is completely dried out of the hull prior to coming through the gate (If you are concerned, please pull over in the gas station or race track prior to coming into the Park and check your hull to make sure no standing water is visible.)

*No weeds or debris on or in the hull. Again, please check your ski/runabout prior to pulling up to the gate to insure no debris/weeds are found on the ski.



There is a ZERO tolerance policy, if any hull is found to have any water or condensation in the hull it is an automatic fail and the boat will be quarantined (your driver's license/registration info will be taken) and the ski/runabout will not be allowed in any lake in the State of California and will not be allowed into the State Park during the races. Once inspected and passed you are good for the entire weekend, even if you take your ski/runabout out of the State Park on either Friday or Saturday. Thanks for your compliance!





SCHEDULE OF EVENTS



Friday August 11th, 2017

9:00 am - Pits Open (to the left of the main launch ramp)

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm Racer Check-in, Registration at Jettribe Paddock, pit area



Saturday August 12th, 2017 - Schedule of Events - Round 7

6:45 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection & Rider Check In/Late Registration (Pit area)

8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)

8:45 am - 9:30 am Closed Course Practice

9:30 am - 1:00 pm Closed Course Qualifying

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Freestyle Competition

1:30 pm – 4:30 pm Closed Course Finals



Sunday July 13th, 2017 - Schedule of Events - Round 8

7:30 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection & Late Rider Check In/Registration- Pit Area

8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)

8:30 am - 8:45 am Closed Course Practice

9:00 am - 2:00 pm Closed Course Qualifying & Finals

2:00 pm – 2:30 pm Freestyle competition

2:30 pm - Awards Ceremony



Important Info for all Participants: Please read!!

PITS: The pits will be open on Friday morning at 8:00 am. All Motorhomes will park in the designated dirt lot parking area adjacent to the beach/race area, dry camping only, 1st come, 1st serve. No reservation needed. You will need to pay for camping or parking pass from the Lake Perris State Park when you arrive. Wrist band(s) once you have gone through registration.



Race Notes:



All race pits take priority over Motorhomes!!! Please do NOT spread out. Take only enough for your pit and please be good neighbors to your fellow racers. Do not set up until cleared by the pit manager!!



Beach Area: Limited motorized vehicles (ATV's, Quads, etc.) are allowed on the beach, however preferred method is hand carting in and out. Motorized launch (cars/trucks/quads/etc.) must use the launch ramp at the South end of the pits (next to the docks). Please do not park or set up your pit where you might block access to the beach. No extra pit vehicles will be permitted, you will be asked to park any extra vehicles in the asphalt parking lot above the pits. Each entry and or boat will pay at the main gate of La Laguna Resort to receive a pit/parking pass for their vehicle. All vehicles must display the proper parking pass (to be received at check-in at main gate). Rates are $10/day for Lake Use Fee and $5/day Park Fee.



Fuel: All fuel must be stowed properly. If you are storing fuel in the back of your truck you may not back the truck over the water per the Coast Guard and EPA. Failure to comply will result in a fine or dq at the Coast Guard's discretion. All fuel barrel's and or fuel containers (ie: VP 5 gallon cans) must be removed by the owner at the end of the race weekend. All fuel barrel's/containers will be marked and if left the participant will forfeit all points/prize money, etc. (take your fuel cans/barrel's with you, please don't leave them).



Note: All race teams must have a current certified fire extinguisher to show to the FD on Friday or Saturday morning.



Prize Money: Pro Classes with 6 or more riders at a minimum there will be 50% payback.

Note: Entry fee is $100/day/class with less than 6 riders, more than 6 riders $150/class/day.



Rider Check In: ALL racers/families/crew members must check-in on Friday starting at Noon until 6:00 p.m. and or on Saturday morning at 6:45 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. If you've pre-registered you still must check-in, sign the waivers and receive your credentials. If you haven't registered you may do so during the days/times stated. Please do not wait until registration is closing to either get registered or clear registration.



This race will be livestreamed at www.surfrat.tv



Thank you for your support!



Ross Wallach, President

RPM RACING ENTERPRISES

1803 Morgan Lane

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Phone (310) 318-4012

