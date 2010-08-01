Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Superjet 62T 701 swap electrical question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location pipersville,PA Posts 11 Blog Entries 1 Superjet 62T 701 swap electrical question So i finally got my 62T swap done in my superjet and it runs good however i seems to be making a "clunk" when ever i let off the throttle and more so when its under load in the water. Also, at 1/3 throttle or so (barley planing) it makes the same clunking sound and has a hesitation/miss. The engine is nothing more then a 62T bottom end and electronics from a 96' wave venture that i put a 61x jug on and put a pump gas ocean pro head. The only difference i did the electronics is swap out the on/off/display lead with a standard superjet 2 plug one. Is there anything else i need to do? what about timing with a higher compression head? Any other ideas? Thank you! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 4,113 Re: Superjet 62T 701 swap electrical question Did you shim the engine correctly? Make certain she lines up well? #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 500 Re: Superjet 62T 701 swap electrical question Inspect the Motor Mounts.



Make sure the Exhaust Pipe bolts are tight.



Ensure that the Ride Plate and the Intake Grate bolts are tight. Use thread-lock to keep them in place.



Inspect the Pump.



Check the Midshaft Flange and Shaft. Shaft should have no play and the 3 flange bolts should be tight to spec.

