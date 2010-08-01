Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wave Venture 700 - Left turn loss of power, fuel tank leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location CA Posts 3 Wave Venture 700 - Left turn loss of power, fuel tank leak Hi folks,

I just picked up a '96 700 Wave Venture, and I notice that it'll stay same engine speed/throttle when whipping it hard right (or, as much as you can whip a 3-seater), but cranking hard left at moderate or higher speed it acts as though the throttle cable is let off 20-30%... and I've checked and the throttle cable isn't pulling or binding on anything. What can I look for in the linkage or pump to figure out if there is any binding happening? Or is it in the carbs and relative Gs that's not allowing fuel to flow in as much when I snap it left?



Also, it tends to leak out gas from the gas tank rubber cap where the fuel pickups go into, in the heat due to the liquid-to-vapor pressure buildup - is this common? The vent is just a one-way (suck-in) check valve, and doesn't prevent excess pressure from leaking. I think I need a new fuel pickup seal cap - does that sound right?

