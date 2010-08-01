Made a run out to Morris Island the other day. It is still as beautiful as ever. The conditions are never the same and precautions should always be taken. Put in at Folly River Public Ramp. It is safest to arrive at the Lighthouse around high tide. Take a map or GPS until you learn the route. It is EASY to make a wrong turn.
Folly River.png
17918059_10212532685856844_151829590562560036_o.jpg
17990252_10212532686336856_6767409901175298720_o.jpg
17991439_10212532687576887_7051419853604914514_o.jpg
18056309_10212532683336781_207011336492827604_o.jpg
18056392_10212532686536861_1080421219268731458_o.jpg