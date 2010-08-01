pxctoday

  Today, 10:23 AM
    Lee Taylor
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    Charleston SC
    Age
    65
    Posts
    148

    Morris Island Lighthouse - Folly River Ramp to, Good ride

    Made a run out to Morris Island the other day. It is still as beautiful as ever. The conditions are never the same and precautions should always be taken. Put in at Folly River Public Ramp. It is safest to arrive at the Lighthouse around high tide. Take a map or GPS until you learn the route. It is EASY to make a wrong turn.

    Folly River.png

    17918059_10212532685856844_151829590562560036_o.jpg

    17990252_10212532686336856_6767409901175298720_o.jpg

    17991439_10212532687576887_7051419853604914514_o.jpg

    18056309_10212532683336781_207011336492827604_o.jpg

    18056392_10212532686536861_1080421219268731458_o.jpg
    Last edited by Lee Taylor; Today at 10:31 AM.
    2002 Yamaha FX140. 1000cc. Cruiser
    2017 Lowes Stryker 16. Mercury 50hp 4-stroke

