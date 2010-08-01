|
How to do Hole Shot with Control
I test drove some PWCs last weekend, and I noticed on some when I
tried the hole shot, the g-forces would force my right-hand fingers to stick to
the throttle, and I would release out of fear---my son was with me.
Is there a "trick" to deal with this/do it right---besides just slowing down the hole shot?
