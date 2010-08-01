|
900 ZXI prop recomendations
Hey everybody, long time lurker, first time poster. I've got a 95 900 ZXI and its my first ski. She runs pretty well but the stock prop is a little beat up and I know it just doesn't get out of the hole like I know it should so I am thinking of replacing it with an aftermarket one. Ski is mostly stock save for a solas scoop grate and R&D ride plate. I'm mostly just goofing around on the river so I'd like a little more oomph, but if I could gain some all around that would be ideal. I found a nice deal on a skat trak 15/20 swirl but I think thats probably too much prop. What do/did you guys like back when the zxi's were the bee's knees?
