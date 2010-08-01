Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 900 ZXI prop recomendations #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location IL Age 32 Posts 1 900 ZXI prop recomendations Hey everybody, long time lurker, first time poster. I've got a 95 900 ZXI and its my first ski. She runs pretty well but the stock prop is a little beat up and I know it just doesn't get out of the hole like I know it should so I am thinking of replacing it with an aftermarket one. Ski is mostly stock save for a solas scoop grate and R&D ride plate. I'm mostly just goofing around on the river so I'd like a little more oomph, but if I could gain some all around that would be ideal. I found a nice deal on a skat trak 15/20 swirl but I think thats probably too much prop. What do/did you guys like back when the zxi's were the bee's knees? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules